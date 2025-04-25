Eladio Carrion Lights Up 713 Music Hall in Houston

Houstonians, brace yourselves for the high-energy Latin trap vibes of Eladio Carrion, coming to the 713 Music Hall on September 17. With a growing reputation as a trailblazer in Latin urban music, Carrion combines sharp rap verses, catchy reggaeton hooks, and a distinctive trap edge, crafting a sound that resonates across cultural boundaries. His live sets are known for their electrifying atmosphere, showcasing his ability to unite fans in a shared musical experience.

Tickets are on sale at the 713 Music Hall box office, as well as online through ScoreBig, which is committed to providing an upfront, fee-free ticket-buying process. Carrion has rapidly become one of the genre’s most talked-about artists, drawing attention through collaborations with major names and a solid solo catalog. Fans can look forward to a show bursting with crowd favorites, deep cuts, and maybe a special surprise or two.

Houston’s diverse music scene makes it the ideal destination for an artist of Carrion’s caliber. The 713 Music Hall itself is celebrated for its modern design and top-tier acoustics, ensuring an immersive concert experience. Whether you’re a die-hard follower of Latin trap or simply want to explore new musical horizons, this event is poised to deliver on every front.

So mark your calendars for September 17, round up some friends, and get ready to dance the night away. If you want a preview of what to expect, just sample Carrion’s latest tracks, and you’ll quickly understand why he’s become a force in contemporary Latin music. Don’t wait—tickets are expected to sell fast for this high-demand show.

