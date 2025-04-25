Eladio Carrion Takes Over Rosemont Theatre

Eladio Carrion (Image via ScoreBig)

On September 7, Eladio Carrion will bring his blend of Latin trap and reggaeton to the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Illinois. A rising luminary in the Latin music universe, Carrion has captured fans’ imaginations with his compelling vocal delivery, innovative production style, and energetic live performances. When he steps on stage, audiences can expect a set packed with hits, new releases, and perhaps even a few surprises tailored to his devoted Chicago-area fan base.

Tickets can be purchased at the Rosemont Theatre box office, and are also available via ScoreBig for those seeking a seamless ticket-buying experience with no added fees. Carrion’s music often delves into themes that resonate with listeners from all walks of life, underpinning his success and helping build a diverse, passionate following.

Rosemont Theatre, a staple of the local entertainment scene, is known for its comfortable seating and excellent acoustics—an ideal setting for fans eager to immerse themselves in the beats and lyrics of this emerging star. Latin music has long had a home in the Chicago region, and Carrion’s performance will add another exciting chapter to the city’s ongoing celebration of global sounds.

If you’re searching for a memorable night out this September, you’ll find it at Rosemont Theatre when Eladio Carrion ignites the stage. Whether you’re an established fan or new to his music, come ready to dance, sing along, and feel the energy that has propelled him to international acclaim. Don’t wait—grab your tickets now and prepare for a show you won’t soon forget.

