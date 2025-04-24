Elvis Costello Extends 2025 ‘Radio Soul!’ Tour with 22 New Dates Featuring The Imposters

Elvis Costello has extended his “Radio Soul!: The Early Songs of Elvis Costello” tour, set to run across the United States beginning in June and ending into October.

The trek will feature The Imposters and Charlie Sexton supporting Costello as he showcases some of his earliest and most iconic tunes alongside fresh material.

22 NEW DATES ADDED!! Radio Soul!: The Early Songs of Elvis Costello

The journey begins June 12 at Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre in Seattle and weaves through more than two dozen stops around the country. Highlights include concerts at San Francisco’s The Masonic, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, and The Chicago Theatre, before wrapping October 22 at Steelhouse Omaha.

Live Nation pre-sale for select tour dates (use code DANCE) begins on Thursday, April 24 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale following on Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Complete ticket information can be found on the Elvis Costello official website.

Having launched his career in the 1970s, Elvis Costello has long been renowned for his distinctive fusion of rock, punk, and new-wave influences. Over his decades-spanning tenure in music, he has garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success, earning a loyal following and a place among rock’s true innovators.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Elvis Costello “Radio Soul!: The Early Songs of Elvis Costello” Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 06/12 Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre, Seattle, WA 06/13 Keller Auditorium, Portland, OR 06/15 Venue TBA, Reno, NV 06/17 The Masonic, San Francisco, CA 06/19 Hard Rock Live Sacramento, Wheatland, CA 06/21 Orpheum, Los Angeles, CA 06/24 Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, San Diego, CA 06/26 Pearl Concert Theater, Las Vegas, NV 06/28 Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek, CO 06/29 Bellco Theatre, Denver, CO 07/01 Uptown Theater, Kansas City, MO 07/03 The Factory, St. Louis, MO 07/05 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN 07/07 The Peace Center Concert Hall, Greenville, SC 07/09 Duke Energy Center for the Arts, St. Petersburg, FL 07/10 Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, Fort Myers, FL 07/12 Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre, Miami Beach, FL 09/18 Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, PA 09/19 Borgata Event Center, Atlantic City, NJ 09/21 LIU Tilles Center for The Performing Arts, Brookville, NY 09/22 MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA 09/24 Mortensen Hall at The Bushnell, Hartford, CT 09/26 Massey Hall, Toronto, ON 09/27 Akron Civic Theatre, Akron, OH 09/29 Warner Theatre, Washington, DC 09/30 DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, NC 10/02 Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA 10/03 Charleston Gaillard Center, Charleston, SC 10/05 Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke, VA 10/07 Capitol Theatre, Wheeling, WV 10/09 Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI 10/10 Palace Theatre, Columbus, OH 10/12 Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN 10/14 Virginia Theatre, Champaign, IL 10/16 The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL 10/17 The Pabst Theater, Milwaukee, WI 10/19 Orpheum Theater, Madison, WI 10/20 Northrop, Minneapolis, MN 10/22 Steelhouse Omaha, Omaha, NE

