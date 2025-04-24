Elvis Costello & The Imposters Bring Tour to Boston

Elvis Costello (Matt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

On Sept. 22, MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park in Boston welcomes the distinctive sound of Elvis Costello and The Imposters. Their Radio Soul! tour focuses on Costello’s most pivotal tunes from 1977’s My Aim Is True through 1986’s Blood and Chocolate, bringing classic tracks back to the forefront for a new generation of fans.

With his trademark wit and expressive vocal style, Costello has secured his place as one of rock’s most enduring and respected figures. Songs like “Radio, Radio” and “Green Shirt” continue to resonate decades after they first hit the airwaves, proof of their timeless appeal. Speaking about revisiting these chapters of his discography, Costello shared, “For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to fifty years ago,” reflecting on the lasting impact of his early work.

With his trademark wit and expressive vocal style, Costello has secured his place as one of rock's most enduring and respected figures. Songs like "Radio, Radio" and "Green Shirt" continue to resonate decades after they first hit the airwaves, proof of their timeless appeal. Speaking about revisiting these chapters of his discography, Costello shared, "For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to fifty years ago," reflecting on the lasting impact of his early work.

Tickets for this Boston performance are currently on sale at the MGM Music Hall box office, ensuring fans an official source for admission.

The Radio Soul! tour promises an evening filled with beloved tracks and the vibrant on-stage energy that has come to define Costello’s performances. Don’t miss your opportunity to see a legend in action in the heart of Boston’s Fenway neighborhood.

