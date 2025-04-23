Elvis Costello & The Imposters in Bethlehem on Sept. 18

Elvis Costello (Matt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Elvis Costello and The Imposters will bring their highly anticipated Radio Soul! tour to Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pa., on Sept. 18. This show promises a thrilling evening celebrating Costello’s wide-ranging hits and unmistakable sound. Fans can expect performances of songs spanning from 1977’s My Aim Is True through 1986’s Blood and Chocolate, encompassing nearly a decade of remarkable creativity and musical evolution.

Elvis Costello, one of Britain’s most renowned singer-songwriters, has consistently pushed the boundaries of pop and rock. Since debuting in the late 1970s, he’s woven elements of punk, new wave and traditional pop into his repertoire. Now, he’s revisiting the earliest chapters of his career, reviving beloved classics like “Radio, Radio” (originally drafted as “Radio Soul”), which launched him into the global spotlight. Costello remarked on the significance of these tracks, saying, “For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to fifty years ago.”

Tickets for the Bethlehem show are on sale now at the Wind Creek Event Center box office. Fans seeking a wider selection or looking to save on fees can also secure seats at ScoreBig, where major-event tickets come with no hidden costs. Don’t miss the chance to witness a living legend delivering timeless hits and fresh takes on old favorites in an intimate setting.

The Radio Soul! tour sets the stage for an unforgettable night of nostalgic tunes, spirited performances and that signature Costello wit. Whether you’ve been a loyal fan for decades or just recently discovered his catalog, this concert is a golden opportunity to experience the depth and diversity of Costello’s music.

Shop for Elvis Costello and The Imposters tickets at Wind Creek Event Center on Sept. 18, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers – get 10% off on Elvis Costello and The Imposters tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.