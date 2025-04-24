Elvis Costello & The Imposters Live in Omaha Oct. 22

Elvis Costello (Matt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Radio Soul! tour reaches Omaha, Neb., on Oct. 22, where Elvis Costello and The Imposters are set to play Steelhouse Omaha. This tour retraces Costello’s musical journey through his first decade of releases, spotlighting the distinctive tracks that paved the way for a prolific career.

Costello’s fiercely original sound emerged in the heyday of Britain’s punk and new-wave scenes. Yet he quickly transcended those labels, experimenting with everything from pop ballads to more adventurous sonic landscapes. Tracks such as “Radio, Radio” typify the biting commentary and catchy hooks that helped Costello make his mark. Acknowledging the enduring allure of these hits, he said, “For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to fifty years ago.”

Tickets for the Omaha show can be purchased at the Steelhouse Omaha box office. For additional flexibility, ScoreBig offers fans a fee-free way to lock in their seats. Don’t miss the chance to experience a dynamic performance that bridges decades of rock evolution, from Costello’s edgy early days to his polished, genre-spanning present.

Whether you’ve long admired his insightful lyrics and innovative instrumentation or are just discovering his music, this concert promises an evening packed with highlights from one of rock’s most enduring catalogs. Join the celebration and see why Elvis Costello remains a force to be reckoned with on stage.

Shop for Elvis Costello and The Imposters tickets at Steelhouse Omaha on Oct. 22, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Elvis Costello and The Imposters tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.