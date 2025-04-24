Elvis Costello & The Imposters Set for Atlantic City

Elvis Costello (Matt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Atlantic City, N.J., welcomes the Radio Soul! tour as Elvis Costello and The Imposters take the stage at Borgata Event Center on Sept. 19. Known for his inventive songwriting and eclectic style, Costello remains a driving force in rock music. This tour focuses on a pivotal decade of his career, performing songs recorded between My Aim Is True (1977) and Blood and Chocolate (1986) — a golden era that produced hits still influencing modern musicians.

From the early days of the new-wave movement to his forays into soul, country and beyond, Costello’s catalog offers a deep dive into rock history. Tracks like “Alison,” “Pump It Up” and “Radio, Radio” showcase Costello’s lyrical wit and melodic flair. He’s enthusiastic about returning to these iconic songs, stating, “For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to fifty years ago,” underscoring the enduring power of his early work.

Tickets for the Atlantic City show are available now at the Borgata Event Center box office. Fans can also turn to ScoreBig for a convenient, fee-free way to secure seats, ensuring everyone has the chance to witness this legendary performer up close. The Radio Soul! tour promises a riveting mix of nostalgic anthems and captivating on-stage energy, providing a memorable evening for devotees and newcomers alike.

With nearly five decades of boundary-pushing tunes, Costello’s performances are as relevant today as they were at the dawn of the punk and new-wave era. Don’t miss your chance to see this influential icon bring his timeless music to life on stage in Atlantic City.

Shop for Elvis Costello and The Imposters tickets at Borgata Event Center on Sept. 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers – get 10% off on Elvis Costello and The Imposters tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.