Elvis Costello & The Imposters Stop in Akron Sept. 27

Elvis Costello (Matt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Fans in Akron, Ohio, are set for an unforgettable show on Sept. 27 when Elvis Costello and The Imposters bring their Radio Soul! tour to the Akron Civic Theatre. Revered as one of the most innovative songwriters of his generation, Costello is revisiting material from his groundbreaking records released between My Aim Is True (1977) and Blood and Chocolate (1986), offering fans a deep dive into his early career highlights.

Having shaped the new-wave scene and beyond, Costello’s influence is evident across punk, pop and rock genres, and his live performances continue to captivate audiences worldwide. Expect an evening of nostalgia, with crowd favorites such as “Radio, Radio,” “Oliver’s Army” and “Accidents Will Happen.” Costello noted, “For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to fifty years ago,” setting the tone for a show that honors the past while celebrating the present.

Tickets for the Akron performance are on sale now at the Akron Civic Theatre box office. Anyone seeking an additional ticketing option can check out ScoreBig for a wide variety of seating choices free from hidden fees. The vibrant atmosphere of this historic theater combined with Costello’s eclectic sound makes this a must-see concert for anyone passionate about rock history.

Don’t miss your chance to witness a legend in action, delivering songs that still feel as fresh and compelling as they did decades ago. Join the crowd in Akron for what promises to be a memorable night filled with timeless music.

