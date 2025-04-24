Elvis Costello & The Imposters Take Charleston Stage

Elvis Costello (Matt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Elvis Costello and The Imposters are set to appear at the Performance Hall at Gaillard Center in Charleston, S.C., on Oct. 3. As part of their Radio Soul! tour, the group will spotlight the remarkable stretch of albums that defined Costello’s early career, from 1977’s My Aim Is True to 1986’s Blood and Chocolate.

From the punk-inspired energy of his debut to the sophisticated pop-rock polish of his mid-’80s releases, Costello’s breadth is extraordinary. Fans can look forward to “Radio, Radio,” “Alison” and other timeless tracks. According to Costello, this return to his roots is an honor as much as it is a nostalgia trip: “For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to fifty years ago.”

Anyone eager to attend can secure their admission at the Gaillard Center box office. For a simpler, fee-free route, ScoreBig stands ready with a variety of ticket options. Whether you’re a lifelong fan who has cherished Costello’s music for decades or new to his iconic sound, this concert offers a rare chance to experience rock history firsthand.

With a setlist stacked with some of Costello’s best-loved compositions, the Radio Soul! tour has been earning rave reviews for its blend of timeless tunes and contemporary vigor. Don’t miss your shot to see this influential artist and his formidable band deliver an evening of musical excellence in Charleston.

