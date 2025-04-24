Elvis Costello & The Imposters Take Milwaukee Stage

Elvis Costello (Matt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Elvis Costello and The Imposters will bring their Radio Soul! tour to the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wis., on Oct. 17. This tour rolls out a setlist spanning Costello’s formative works, focusing on the records that first announced his presence in the rock world, from My Aim Is True (1977) to Blood and Chocolate (1986).

Fans can anticipate an electric atmosphere as Costello revisits tunes like “Alison” and “Radio, Radio,” bridging his incisive lyricism with toe-tapping rhythms. His knack for blending new wave, punk and pop flavors has earned him a loyal following across generations. Speaking about these classic songs, Costello remarked, “For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to fifty years ago.” His words reflect the enduring power of his earliest hits.

Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater box office has tickets available for purchase, granting fans an official source for seats. ScoreBig also offers another route, providing affordable pricing without hidden fees. Experience a night that reaffirms why Costello’s name belongs among rock’s greatest innovators.

Join fellow music lovers in the Cream City for an evening dedicated to celebrating Costello’s legacy while showcasing his continuing relevance. With one foot in the past and another in the present, the Radio Soul! tour underscores the timeless appeal of truly great rock ’n’ roll.

Shop for Elvis Costello and The Imposters tickets at Pabst Theater on Oct. 17, 2025

