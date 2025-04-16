ENHYPEN Announces Two-Night Run at UBS Arena in Elmont

ENHYPEN (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Fans of the rising K-pop group ENHYPEN have two reasons to get excited this summer: the chart-topping act will be performing back-to-back nights at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on August 6 and 7, 2025. Known for their dynamic stage presence and distinctive blend of pop and hip-hop, ENHYPEN has skyrocketed to international acclaim since their debut. This two-night run offers a chance for fans to immerse themselves in the group’s electrifying performances, as they deliver hits from their growing discography.

UBS Arena, located at the historic Belmont Park, is a modern venue celebrated for its world-class facilities and immersive fan experience. It provides the perfect setting for ENHYPEN’s high-energy shows. Whether you’re a long-time follower or a newcomer to their music, these consecutive performances will give fans an unforgettable taste of K-pop’s global takeover.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now. They can be purchased directly from the venue’s official box office at ubsarena.com, or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees. Fans who plan to attend on both nights will get a unique opportunity to see ENHYPEN’s performance style evolve from one evening to the next.

