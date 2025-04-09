Eric Church Plans Three-Night Stand at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Fans of country rock are in for a special treat this summer as Eric Church takes over Red Rocks Amphitheatre for three consecutive shows, scheduled for July 14, 15, and 16 at 7:30 p.m. Nestled in Morrison, Colorado, Red Rocks is lauded for its stunning natural acoustics and scenic backdrop, making it the perfect venue for Church’s distinctive blend of country grit and rock-and-roll spirit. Over the years, Church has built a reputation for electrifying live performances, marked by gritty vocals, heartfelt storytelling, and an unwavering dedication to his craft.

With smash hits like “Springsteen” and “Drink in My Hand,” Eric Church has carved a space in modern country that fuses tradition and innovation. His onstage presence is celebrated for its honesty and raw energy, consistently drawing enthusiastic crowds. Red Rocks, renowned for its one-of-a-kind open-air setting amongst towering sandstone monoliths, will elevate that experience all the more—creating memorable nights under the Colorado sky.

Tickets for these three shows are on sale now through the Red Rocks official website as well as Eric Church at ScoreBig.

Whether you’ve been following Church since his early hits or are just discovering his passionate approach to country-rock, these back-to-back shows at Red Rocks promise an unforgettable concert experience. Plan a scenic trip to Morrison, enjoy the nearby hiking trails, and then settle in for a night (or three) of live music from one of country’s most captivating performers.