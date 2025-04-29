Eyedress Announces the 2025 ‘Stoner Tour’

Filipino artist Eyedress has unveiled the “Stoner Tour,” plotting a summer 2025 trek that visits major cities across the U.S. The schedule kicks off July 8 at The Masonic in San Francisco and concludes August 7 at the Belasco in Los Angeles.

The itinerary will bring Eyedress to venues such as Chicago’s House of Blues, New York’s Irving Plaza, and The Van Buren in Phoenix, showcasing the artist’s growing popularity and unique blend of lo-fi, psychedelic, and hip-hop elements throughout the run.

Tickets for the 2025 “Stoner Tour” go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local time, preceded by a Spotify pre-sale beginning Wednesday, April 30 at 12 p.m. local time. For full details, visit Eyedress’s official website. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces, including Eyedress Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding the typical service fees.

Eyedress—real name Idris Vicuña—has steadily built a dedicated following with his genre-blurring music, blending chilled-out beats and surreal lyricism. His live performances have earned praise for their energetic yet intimate atmosphere, making this tour a must-see for fans seeking a unique concert experience.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Eyedress Stoner Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Tuesday, July 8 The Masonic @ San Francisco, CA Thursday, July 10 Neptune @ Seattle, WA Friday, July 11 Crystal Ballroom @ Portland, OR Tuesday, July 15 Summit @ Denver, CO Thursday, July 17 Varsity Theatre @ Minneapolis, MN Friday, July 18 House of Blues @ Chicago, IL Thursday, July 24 The Fillmore Silver Spring @ Silver Spring, MD Friday, July 25 Irving Plaza @ New York, NY Saturday, July 26 Paradise Rock Club @ Boston, MA Monday, July 28 The Underground @ Charlotte, NC Tuesday, July 29 Buckhead Theater @ Atlanta, GA Wednesday, July 30 Brooklyn Bowl @ Nashville, TN Friday, August 1 House of Blues @ Houston, TX Saturday, August 2 Emo’s @ Austin, TX Sunday, August 3 House of Blues @ Dallas, TX Tuesday, August 5 The Van Buren @ Phoenix, AZ Thursday, August 7 * Belasco @ Los Angeles, CA

* without N8NOFACE

