Gabriel Iglesias, Jo Koy to Co-Headline SoFi Stadium for One Night Only

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Jo Koy will share the stage as co-headliners at SoFi Stadium on March 21, 2026. The special event, titled “ONE NIGHT ONLY,” will mark the first time the comedians will perform a major show together.

Before taking the stage at SoFi Stadium, Koy has several upcoming performances scheduled. The comedian is set to take the stage with two shows in California. The first set is slated for May 8 in Porterville at Eagle Mountain Casino and May 9 in Lincoln at The Venue At Thunder Valley Casino.

From there, Koy is slated to perform on September 9 in Asheville, NC, at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah’s Cherokee Center. Rounding out his 2025 appearances, the comedian will then perform on October 11 in Norfolk, VA, at Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center and October 18 in Atlantic City, at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino.

Meanwhile, Iglesias is in the middle of his “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy” tour. Upcoming shows include international stops in Kuwait, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Denmark and Ireland. North American stops include cities such as Pittsburgh, Tampa and Atlantic City before wrapping up on September 13 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the co-headline show at SoFi Stadium go on sale April 25. For more information, comedy fans can visit Koy’s official website or Iglesias’ official website.