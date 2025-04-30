Goose Live in Columbus This Fall

Goose (Image via ScoreBig)

On September 30, 2025, Goose – The Band will bring their eclectic sound to KEMBA Live! in Columbus, Ohio. Over the last several years, Goose has soared to new heights in the jam-band circuit, drawing praise for their multi-genre approach and captivating performances. Fans who’ve seen them before know to expect the unexpected—lengthy improvisations, surprising covers and a vibe that shifts seamlessly from high-energy dance grooves to mellow, introspective jams.

KEMBA Live! is a premier indoor-outdoor venue that regularly hosts concerts from rock and pop to electronic and beyond, making it an ideal spot for Goose’s versatile style. Situated in the heart of Columbus’s Arena District, the venue offers an engaging environment for both dedicated fans and new listeners. With plenty of nearby bars, restaurants and hotels, it’s easy to turn this show into a complete night out on the town.

Tickets for this performance are available at the KEMBA Live! box office and through ScoreBig, known for providing fans with a fee-free buying experience. Whether you’re a jam-band enthusiast or simply love live music that takes unexpected turns, this Goose show is likely to be a highlight of the fall season.

Shop for Goose – The Band tickets at KEMBA Live! on September 30, 2025

