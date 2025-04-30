Goose (Image via ScoreBig)

Goose – The Band will descend on the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, Illinois, on September 20, 2025. Celebrated for their extended improvisations and genre-blurring sound, the band has cultivated a devoted fan base eager to witness their next musical adventure. Each show is a journey—mixing rock, funk and atmospheric jams that keep audiences on their feet.

Located on the scenic Lake Michigan shoreline, the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island offers a one-of-a-kind view of the Chicago skyline. This open-air venue is a favorite among touring artists for its blend of cityscape ambiance and waterfront breezes. Seeing Goose perform against this backdrop promises a memorable experience, as the band’s fluid sets often reflect the energy of their surroundings.

Tickets are currently on sale through both the Huntington Bank Pavilion box office and ScoreBig. ScoreBig is a trusted source for event tickets, offering a transparent pricing model that eliminates hidden fees. If you’ve never experienced Goose live, prepare for unpredictable setlists, tight musicianship and a welcoming community atmosphere that turns every show into a music lover’s paradise.

Shop for Goose – The Band tickets at Huntington Bank Pavilion on September 20, 2025

