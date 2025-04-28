Haim Arrive in Magna This October

HAIM | Photo by Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

The Great Saltair in Magna, Utah, will welcome Haim on October 4, 2025, for a show that’s bound to send waves of excitement through fans. The band’s unmistakable blend of rock grit and pop finesse has made them a must-see act worldwide, and their Utah appearance promises to continue that trend. With a catalog highlighted by lively guitar riffs, heartfelt vocals and driving percussion, Haim has a knack for transforming any venue into an exhilarating house party.

Ever since breaking out with their debut album over a decade ago, the trio has consistently challenged genre boundaries while maintaining a signature sound that resonates with a broad audience. The Great Saltair, known for its unique lakeside setting and storied history, offers an expansive space for the group’s anthemic tunes to flourish.

Fans can purchase tickets now through the venue’s box office or at ScoreBig, where seats are available free from any surprise fees. From longtime devotees who’ve followed the band’s journey to newcomers discovering their layered harmonies and charming stage banter, all are welcome to experience this special event. With the fresh autumn air rolling across the Great Salt Lake, it’s a perfect moment to take in a live performance under the fall sky.

Don’t wait—this concert promises an unforgettable evening of top-tier musicianship and sisterly synergy from one of the most acclaimed alternative acts on tour.

