Haim Brings Alt-Pop to San Diego

HAIM | Photo by Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

On Oct. 10, 2025, San Diego will come alive as Haim, the renowned sister trio known for their fresh and fearless take on alternative pop, takes the stage at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. With their irresistible blend of rock and pop sensibilities, the band’s live performances are praised for their electric energy and solid musicianship. Attendees can anticipate an eclectic mix of both their chart-topping hits and recent releases, all performed against the stunning waterfront backdrop of one of California’s most beloved outdoor venues. Tickets for this show are now on sale, with options available at the venue’s box office and ScoreBig, where fans can purchase seats without worrying about hidden fees. This is a prime chance for Southern California audiences to catch these Los Angeles natives in an intimate, scenic setting. Haim’s reputation for crowd-pleasing shows, lively rhythms and heartfelt interaction with fans sets the bar high for a memorable night. Ever since the release of their debut album, the sisters have carried the torch of West Coast cool, combining infectious melodies and laid-back grooves with an unmistakable onstage chemistry. They’ve graced the stage at major festivals worldwide, receiving accolades for both their energetic style and vocal harmonies that channel the best of classic Americana and modern indie pop. Expect a set that seamlessly transitions from driving rock riffs to atmospheric, dreamy ballads, all while showcasing Haim’s impressive instrumental range. The combination of a famed San Diego venue and Haim’s captivating artistry ensures this will be a concert that local music lovers will remember long after the final encore.