Haim Brings Alt-Pop to Seattle

Seattle music fans, mark your calendars for Sept. 18, 2025, as Haim heads to the Emerald City for a highly anticipated concert at Wamu Theater at Lumen Field Event Center. The critically acclaimed trio—made up of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana—has earned a loyal following with their distinctive blend of alternative rock and pop. Fans can expect to hear songs from their most recent albums along with some of the earliest hits that propelled them into the global spotlight. Tickets are officially on sale now for this Seattle date, which promises a high-energy evening of catchy hooks, tight harmonies and plenty of onstage charisma. Music lovers can secure passes directly through the venue box office or through ScoreBig, a platform offering transparent pricing with no hidden ticket fees. This is a golden opportunity to experience one of today’s most inventive alt-pop acts in a city that’s renowned for its thriving live music culture. With chart-topping albums and a history of captivating performances on festival stages, Haim has emerged as a dynamic force in modern music. They are known for effortlessly weaving elements of classic rock, synth-pop and smooth R&B into a cohesive and electrifying sound. Their live shows are equally celebrated, featuring engaging banter, skillful musicianship and a contagious energy that resonates with audiences of all ages. Don’t miss out on this exciting evening, as the group delivers a set list packed with fan favorites and new material. Whether you’re a longtime supporter or discovering their music for the first time, this is a show sure to leave you wanting more.

