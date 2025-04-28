Haim Cross the Pond to Manchester

HAIM | Photo by Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

On October 30, 2025, Haim will wrap up a global tour stop at Co-Op Live in Manchester, bringing their distinctive L.A. sound to a European audience. This brand-new venue is poised to become a major musical hub, and Haim’s performance is sure to be a highlight of the fall concert season. Fans in the U.K. will have the chance to see the sisters deliver their signature mix of tight rhythms and engaging stage presence that has made them festival favorites worldwide.

From their early days busking around Southern California to headlining massive arenas, Haim’s rise has been fueled by a combination of raw talent and a willingness to push boundaries. Their shows often feature spontaneous jams, comedic interludes, and heartfelt fan interactions, reflecting the genuine camaraderie among the sisters. Attendees can expect classic tracks from their breakthrough debut as well as selections from their more recent albums.

For those looking to purchase tickets, Co-Op Live’s box office has information on availability, and ScoreBig offers a straightforward, fee-free way to secure seats. Whether you’ve witnessed Haim’s infectious live aura before or this is your first time, you won’t want to miss the energy they bring to Manchester.

Come celebrate the band’s ongoing success story in one of the U.K.’s most musically rich cities. Between the cutting-edge venue and Haim’s polished stagecraft, you’re in for an experience that showcases just how exhilarating live music can be.

