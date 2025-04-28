Haim Head to The Kia Forum

Inglewood, California, will be buzzing on October 9, 2025, when Haim perform at The Kia Forum. The renowned trio is returning to their home turf in Southern California, bringing a show that’s sure to sparkle with the free-spirited essence of the West Coast. Fans can look forward to a dynamic set featuring the band’s signature combination of soaring harmonies and danceable grooves.

Formed in Los Angeles, Haim earned their breakthrough with a distinctive sound that merges folk-rock roots and contemporary pop influences. Their albums have topped charts on both sides of the Atlantic, and their reputation for electrifying, audience-inclusive performances continues to grow. The Kia Forum, a historic venue that has hosted some of music’s biggest names, is the ideal setting for Haim’s triumphant homecoming.

Tickets are on sale now, and fans have the option to visit the venue’s box office or purchase through ScoreBig for a fee-free experience. Make sure to claim your spot if you want to witness the band’s interplay of live instrumentation and vocal chemistry up close. From the first chord to the final encore, Haim’s show at The Kia Forum is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Don’t let this opportunity pass to see one of America’s most beloved modern bands in a setting that’s practically built for larger-than-life moments. Let Haim’s infectious energy and heartfelt songs light up your evening.

Shop for Haim tickets at The Kia Forum on October 9, 2025

