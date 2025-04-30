HAIM | Photo by Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Vancouver will get its dose of California cool when Haim takes the stage at UBC Thunderbird Arena on September 20, 2025. Known for their seamless blend of indie rock, pop, and R&B influences, the trio of sisters has cultivated a worldwide fan base captivated by their soulful harmonies and energetic performances. This show promises to light up the West Coast scene with both new hits and fan favorites.

Since their debut, Haim has consistently garnered critical acclaim, earning Grammy nominations and headlining major festivals worldwide. Their live sets are often a swirl of tight drumming, catchy guitar melodies, and a vibe that fuses the laid-back spirit of their Los Angeles upbringing with the palpable excitement of a rock show. Vancouver audiences can expect a dynamic evening full of singalongs, memorable riffs, and plenty of spontaneous moments that make each Haim show unique.

Tickets for this performance are on sale through UBC Thunderbird Arena’s official ticketing channels, providing a straightforward way to lock in your seats for the big night. If you’re seeking an alternative that combines convenience with no hidden fees, ScoreBig is also an excellent option—empowering fans to get closer to the music they love without the stress of surprise charges.

Set your sights on Vancouver this September for a night of electrifying music from one of the most versatile bands on the alternative scene today. Secure your spot and get ready to experience Haim’s undeniable chemistry, which continues to make them a must-see act for music fans everywhere.

Haim tickets at UBC Thunderbird Arena on September 20, 2025

