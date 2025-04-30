Haim hits The Bomb Factory stage

HAIM | Photo by Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Dallas is next up on Haim’s musical journey, with the trio taking over The Bomb Factory on September 25, 2025. Recognized worldwide for their refreshing blend of pop-rock melodies and soulful harmonies, these California natives never fail to create an unforgettable concert experience. Fans in the Lone Star State can expect a set brimming with both chart-toppers and deep cuts, all delivered with the band’s trademark passion and energy.

From the moment they launched their first album, Haim turned heads across the industry, earning accolades and a dedicated fan base that continues to grow. Each of the three sisters brings something unique to the stage, from Este’s grooving bass lines to Danielle’s standout vocals and Alana’s melodic guitar work. Together, they bring an electrifying synergy that keeps the crowd engaged from the first note to the encore.

Tickets for this Dallas engagement are on sale at The Bomb Factory box office, giving local fans a direct way to lock in their seats. For those looking to compare seating options or find deals, ScoreBig is also making seats available with no hidden fees—ideal for music lovers who value both affordability and transparency.

Plan on being in Dallas for this exciting evening of spirited performances and fan-favorite tunes. With Haim’s knack for transforming any venue into a lively celebration of musical artistry, this is one show you don’t want to pass up.

Haim tickets at The Bomb Factory on September 25, 2025

