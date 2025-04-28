Haim Live at Edgefield Amphitheater

HAIM | Photo by Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

On September 17, 2025, Haim will take over McMenamins Historic Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale, Oregon, bringing their breezy West Coast rock vibes to the Pacific Northwest. This open-air venue, celebrated for its scenic setting, is the perfect spot to experience the group’s signature blend of tight harmonies and captivating rhythmic arrangements.

Haim’s upbeat energy, paired with the amphitheater’s laid-back atmosphere, promises a memorable night under the stars. Since making a splash with their debut album “Days Are Gone,” the trio has continued to expand their repertoire, racking up accolades and touring the globe. Fans in Troutdale can expect a setlist that spans career-spanning hits, highlighting the band’s knack for catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

Those looking to catch this special performance can secure tickets through the venue’s box office or via ScoreBig, known for offering tickets to top concerts without hidden fees. With the crisp September air rolling in, there’s no better time to relish live music at an outdoor amphitheater. Haim’s distinctive mix of folk-inspired guitar, pop hooks and rock foundations will resonate in every corner of Edgefield.

Whether you’re a devoted follower or a newcomer to their indie-rock realm, witnessing Haim’s chemistry live is a treat. Don’t miss your chance to join fellow fans for a night of music that blends authenticity, fierce musicianship and pure fun.

Shop for Haim tickets at McMenamins Historic Edgefield Amphitheater on September 17, 2025

