Haim Set for Madison Square Garden

HAIM | Photo by Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

On September 8, 2025, Haim will bring their captivating stage presence to Madison Square Garden in New York City. Known for their genre-blending sound that fuses rock, pop and R&B influences, the sister trio has dominated festival stages worldwide and continues to enthrall fans with their electric performances. Their appearance at the famed Madison Square Garden is a testament to how far they’ve come since forming in Los Angeles.

The group’s discography is filled with standout singles like “Forever,” “The Steps” and “Summer Girl,” showcasing not only their instrumental prowess but also the full range of their vocal harmonies. Audiences can expect these fan-favorites, plus potential new tunes from their ever-evolving catalogue, delivered with the spirited energy that has become Haim’s hallmark.

Tickets to see Haim at Madison Square Garden are currently available. Fans can visit the box office for details or purchase through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top shows without any hidden fees. The Garden, often referred to as “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” promises an unforgettable setting to witness Haim’s sleek style and polished showmanship.

Whether you’ve followed Haim from their earliest days or you’re discovering their music for the first time, there’s no better place to see them than Madison Square Garden. Expect an evening of driving bass lines, mesmerizing guitar solos and tight-knit harmony in the heart of New York.

Shop for Haim tickets at Madison Square Garden on September 8, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Haim tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.