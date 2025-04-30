Haim storms White Oak Music Hall – Lawn

HAIM | Photo by Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

The final Texas stop on Haim’s late-summer run is slated for White Oak Music Hall – Lawn in Houston on September 28, 2025. This open-air performance promises to deliver everything fans have come to love about the trio: tight-knit harmonies, dance-worthy rhythms, and a spirited stage presence that makes each concert memorable. As one of the closing shows on their current tour leg, you can count on an extra dose of energy and excitement in the Bayou City.

Having honed their craft over years of touring and recording, Haim has established themselves as one of the premier acts in alternative pop-rock. Their sets often flow through a range of tempos, from high-octane songs that get everyone moving to introspective tunes that highlight their skillful songwriting. This versatility has garnered them a broad following, ensuring each show is a communal affair of longtime devotees and curious newcomers sharing in the band’s trademark grooves.

Tickets for the Houston show are available via the White Oak Music Hall box office, providing direct access for locals eager to see Haim live in their hometown. ScoreBig also has tickets for sale, guaranteeing no hidden fees so fans can focus on enjoying the music rather than worrying about extra costs.

Circle September 28 on your calendar and get ready for a fantastic night of music under the Texas sky. With Haim’s knack for bridging catchy pop melodies and cool rock undertones, there’s no doubt this performance will offer something for every listener.

