Haim to light up Westville Music Bowl

HAIM | Photo by Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Haim will continue their lively late-summer trek with a stop at Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, Connecticut, on September 9, 2025. With a reputation for delivering high-energy concerts filled with sharp musicianship and warm crowd interactions, the acclaimed trio from Los Angeles is sure to make this New England show a standout evening for music lovers.

Comprised of sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana, Haim burst onto the scene with their infectious blend of pop-rock sensibilities, quickly gaining a loyal following. Their live performances often blend fan-favorite tracks with surprise covers and jam sessions, showcasing the band’s versatility and deep musical roots. From heartfelt ballads that highlight their signature harmonies to pulsating rock anthems that get the entire venue on its feet, Haim’s shows offer a little something for everyone.

Tickets for this performance are on sale now, available at the Westville Music Bowl box office for those who prefer a straightforward purchase method. Additionally, you can find seats on ScoreBig, where fans benefit from transparent pricing and no hidden fees—perfect for ensuring you get a great deal on a great night out.

This late-summer appearance in New Haven stands as a fantastic opportunity for fans in Connecticut and beyond to experience Haim’s vibrant, California-inspired sound. Don’t miss out on this evening of musical craftsmanship, community, and fun. Gather your fellow fans, mark your calendar for September 9, and secure your spot at one of the most talked-about tours this season.

Shop for Haim tickets at Westville Music Bowl on September 9, 2025

