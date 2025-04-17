Haim to Play Back-to-Back Shows in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles-born trio Haim, has announced a pair of performances set to take place on April 23 and 24 at The Bellwether, marking their first live shows in nearly two years.

The surprise announcement dropped on social media, where sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim shared the news with longtime fans.

“This is for everyone who’s been there since day one… we love you guys. take me back. los angeles see you next week.”

While the trio has remained largely under the radar since wrapping their last tour in 2023, the silence has recently started to break. Earlier this year, Haim began teasing new material online, from cryptic TikTok posts to brief audio snippets previewing new songs.

In addition to the Los Angeles shows, the sisters are also set to perform at several festivals this year. Haim is set to take the stage at The New Orleans Jazz Festival, Japan’s Fuji Rocke, and both Primavera Sound events in Barcelona and Porto.

Fans hoping to attend the LA shows can secure access by registering through the RSVP link found in Haim’s Instagram bio.