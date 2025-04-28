Haim to Play Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

San Francisco is in for a treat as Haim take over Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on October 7, 2025. Celebrated for their vibrant shows that interlace silky vocals and dance-worthy beats, the sister trio stands at the forefront of modern alternative music. Their discography boasts a blend of energetic pop-rock anthems and soulful ballads, ensuring that every concertgoer leaves with a new favorite track.

Haim’s affinity for live performance shines through in each concert, with the sisters swapping instruments and engaging fans from the front row to the rafters. Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, a cornerstone of San Francisco’s live music scene, is the perfect backdrop for this night of expertly crafted tunes. Expect a setlist peppered with songs from their acclaimed albums, plus surprises that highlight the band’s evolving artistry.

Tickets for this can’t-miss show are on sale now via the auditorium’s box office or ScoreBig, which offers the convenience of fee-free purchasing. Whether it’s your first time seeing Haim live or your tenth, the band’s infectious energy and musical precision will make this performance one to remember.

San Francisco holds a storied place in music history, and Haim’s appearance at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium continues that legacy. Bring your friends, come ready to sing along, and brace for a memorable night in the heart of the Bay Area.

