Halestorm & Stirling at SaskTel Centre

Halestorm (Photo via ScoreBig)

Saskatoon will get its share of rock and violin magic when Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling roll into SaskTel Centre on October 5, 2025. Promising a night full of potent vocal performances and riveting string work, this co-headlining concert unites two acts that consistently push the boundaries of their respective genres.

Since exploding onto the hard rock scene, Halestorm has accumulated a legion of fans, drawn in by Lzzy Hale’s formidable presence and the band’s relentless touring schedule. Lindsey Stirling, meanwhile, has revolutionized the violin world with her captivating fusion of electronic music, dance, and traditional violin technique. Together, these powerhouses promise an immersive experience, showcasing the best of rock’s raw energy alongside the enchanting flair of Stirling’s performance.

Tickets for the show are already on sale at SaskTel Centre’s box office, so be sure to claim your seat early if you’re looking to guarantee a prime spot. Additionally, ScoreBig offers tickets with no hidden fees, making it a solid choice for music lovers who appreciate transparency and want to explore different seating options.

Plan on being part of this exhilarating evening in Saskatoon as Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling bring their combined talents north of the border. From blazing guitar solos to elegant violin interludes, it’s a show that promises to remain etched in your memory long after the final encore.

Shop for Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling tickets at SaskTel Centre on October 5, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.