Halestorm & Stirling rock Spokane Arena

The final stop on this electrifying tour sees Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling storming into Spokane Arena on October 11, 2025. With Halestorm’s hard-hitting sound and Lindsey Stirling’s enthralling violin and dance routines, it’s the perfect finale for a run of shows that has blurred the lines between rock and classical-infused performance art.

Halestorm, fronted by the formidable Lzzy Hale, continues to earn praise for their robust stage presence and a catalog that spans everything from gritty, energetic rock anthems to soulful power ballads. Lindsey Stirling’s act, on the other hand, blends violin with electronic backing tracks and elaborate choreography, creating a genre-bending performance that adds a thrilling visual element to the night. Fans are in for a multi-sensory experience unlike any other.

Halestorm, fronted by the formidable Lzzy Hale, continues to earn praise for their robust stage presence and a catalog that spans everything from gritty, energetic rock anthems to soulful power ballads. Lindsey Stirling's act, on the other hand, blends violin with electronic backing tracks and elaborate choreography, creating a genre-bending performance that adds a thrilling visual element to the night. Fans are in for a multi-sensory experience unlike any other.

Circle October 11 on your calendar for a night of high-energy music in the heart of Spokane. As the tour comes to a close, expect both acts to leave it all on the stage—guaranteeing a grand finale that will resonate long after the last note fades.

