Halestorm storms Canada Life Centre

On October 4, 2025, Winnipeg will feel the force of Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling’s exhilarating co-headlining tour when they arrive at Canada Life Centre. Fusing the raw power of modern hard rock with the sweeping melodies of a world-class violinist, this unique partnership offers a live show that defies conventional genre boundaries.

Led by the commanding vocals of Lzzy Hale, Halestorm has become synonymous with edgy riffs, driving rhythms, and a dedicated fanbase. Their dynamic stage presence perfectly pairs with Lindsey Stirling’s unmatched ability to energize a crowd through her violin performances and choreographed dance moves. Fans of both artists can expect an electrifying atmosphere where rock anthems and violin solos meet for a night that’s as visually stunning as it is sonically powerful.

Tickets for this can't-miss event are on sale at Canada Life Centre's box office, offering direct access for locals. Alternatively, you can secure your seats via ScoreBig, a platform known for no hidden fees and straightforward pricing.

Plan to be in Winnipeg for a show that promises more than just great music—it’s an experience that merges two distinct styles into a cohesive and captivating performance. Whether you’re a longtime rocker or curious about witnessing Lindsey Stirling’s artistic feats, October 4 will deliver an evening of unstoppable entertainment.

