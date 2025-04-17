Heart Brings Classic Rock to Chase Center August 10

Heart (Photo via ScoreBig)

Get ready, San Francisco: Heart is headed to the Chase Center on August 10, 2025, for a 7 p.m. performance that promises to deliver decades of rock hits to fans across the Bay Area. Celebrated for classics such as ‘Crazy on You’ and ‘Magic Man,’ the band continues to wow audiences with their powerful stage presence and timeless sound. The modern amenities of Chase Center, combined with Heart’s unforgettable guitar riffs and soaring vocals, ensure a concert experience you won’t want to miss.

Tickets for the show become available on April 24. Secure yours early by visiting the Chase Center box office, or take advantage of ScoreBig’s no hidden fee structure for a more convenient purchase option. Whether you’re drawn by nostalgic memories of Heart’s ’70s breakthroughs or simply looking for a high-octane night of music, this show is sure to please rock purists and casual fans alike.

The band has a storied history of performing across California, but the Chase Center will be a fitting stage for their dynamic act. Expect a mix of beloved chart-toppers and deeper cuts, all delivered with the remarkable musicianship that has made Heart a staple in rock history. Each note showcases why they continue to inspire future generations of artists and fans, making this an essential date on the summer concert calendar.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Heart tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.