Heart Heads to Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall on August 26

On August 26, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., Heart will grace the stage of E.J. Thomas Hall in Akron, Ohio, delivering their signature mix of rock anthems and soulful ballads. The band’s storied history includes induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and over 35 million records sold worldwide. Fans can anticipate hearing beloved staples like ‘Barracuda’ and ‘Straight On,’ along with surprises from their extensive catalog.

Tickets for this show officially become available on April 24. Those interested can visit the venue’s box office or choose ScoreBig for a straightforward online purchase with no hidden fees. E.J. Thomas Hall, known for its excellent acoustics and inviting environment, provides an ideal space for Heart’s soaring harmonies and powerful instrumentation.

This appearance in the heart of Ohio highlights the band’s ongoing commitment to performing for fans around the country. Whether you’ve been following Heart’s career since the release of their debut album or have only recently discovered their influence, this concert promises to be a high-energy celebration of musical excellence. Prepare yourself for a night of timeless hits performed by one of rock’s greatest acts.

