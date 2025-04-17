Heart Performs at Vibrant Arena in Moline August 24

Heart (Photo via ScoreBig)

Beloved rock outfit Heart is set to ignite Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, Illinois, on August 24, 2025. The show starts at 7 p.m., promising an evening of powerful vocals, mesmerizing guitar riffs and classic tracks that have shaped generations of rock fans. Few bands have managed to sustain their popularity for as many decades, but Heart continues to stand tall as a testament to timeless talent and onstage chemistry.

Tickets for this show open to the public on April 24, and fans can purchase theirs at the Vibrant Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which offers a user-friendly platform free of hidden fees. With its welcoming atmosphere and state-of-the-art production, the venue will provide the perfect setting for Heart’s distinct blend of rock anthems and heartfelt balladry.

The band’s extensive discography covers everything from their 1970s breakthrough hits to more recent offerings, ensuring that both longtime enthusiasts and newer supporters will find plenty to love. Heart’s performances remain as electrifying as ever, with Ann Wilson’s soaring vocals taking center stage. Don’t miss your chance to witness one of rock’s most enduring groups deliver an unforgettable night of music in the heart of the Midwest.

