Heart Rocks Findlay Toyota Center on August 16

Legendary rock band Heart will bring their signature sound to Prescott Valley, Arizona, on August 16, 2025, with an 8 p.m. show at Findlay Toyota Center. Having produced chart-topping favorites like ‘Barracuda’ and ‘Never,’ the band has left an indelible mark on the rock landscape since their debut. This concert offers the perfect opportunity for fans in the Southwest to experience Heart’s electrifying mix of guitar-driven rock and melodic vocals.

Tickets become available on April 24 through the arena box office, where patrons can secure their spot for a night of unforgettable music. An alternative option for ticket seekers is ScoreBig, a platform that provides a transparent purchasing experience without hidden fees. Heart has always been known for engaging shows, so this performance at Findlay Toyota Center is expected to be a standout event on the summer concert circuit.

Prescott Valley provides a unique setting for the group’s high-powered show, bridging the gap between Arizona’s desert landscapes and the vibrant music scene. Whether you’ve followed Heart since the ’70s or are new to their compelling mix of rock riffs and heartfelt ballads, this evening promises a musical journey like no other. Come ready to sing along to decades of hits and savor one of America’s most influential rock bands still performing at their finest.

