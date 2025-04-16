Heart Sets August 8 Show at Gorge Amphitheatre

Heart (Photo via ScoreBig)

Fans of classic rock are in for a treat when Heart arrives at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Washington, on August 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. The trailblazing band, known for timeless hits like ‘Barracuda’ and ‘Alone,’ will light up one of the Pacific Northwest’s most picturesque venues with their unmatched energy and powerful vocals. Set against the Columbia River and towering basalt cliffs, the Gorge provides a stunning natural backdrop for an evening of rock anthems and unforgettable harmonies.

Tickets for this much-anticipated concert go on sale beginning April 24. Fans can secure their seats through the venue’s official box office or opt for the convenience of buying with no hidden fees at ScoreBig. Whether you’ve been a dedicated follower of Heart since the ’70s or recently fell in love with their music, this concert offers a rare opportunity to experience their electrifying sound live under the stars.

The band, fronted by the powerhouse duo of sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, has captured audiences worldwide for decades and remains a mainstay in the rock and roll pantheon. This show at the Gorge Amphitheatre promises a blend of classics and new surprises, all delivered with the passionate intensity that only Heart can provide. Don’t miss out on this remarkable night of live music in one of the country’s most scenic concert spots.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Heart tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.