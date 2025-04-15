Ice Cube Announces First U.S. Tour in Over a Decade With ‘Truth to Power’

Ice Cube has announced a new set of live performances under the “Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude” tour banner, set to take him through major arenas across North America this September and October. The rapper will headline venues including the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Toyota Center in Houston, and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles before wrapping up in Toronto.

Beginning September 4 in Brooklyn, the tour will crisscross the U.S. and Canada, with stops in Baltimore, Atlanta, Tampa, Houston, Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, Oakland, Los Angeles, Glendale and more.

Exclusive fan club presale tickets for “Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude” will be available starting Wednesday, April 16 at 10 a.m. local time. General onsale tickets will be released on Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. local.

Tickets will be sold through usual primary ticketing outlets, including icecube.com, which will host all on-sale dates. Fans can also find passes on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees. For more information and purchasing options, visit Ice Cube Tickets at Ticket Club.

Emerging from South Central Los Angeles in the late 1980s as part of the groundbreaking rap group N.W.A., Ice Cube quickly established himself as a powerhouse lyricist and visionary voice in hip-hop. His solo works, spanning over thirty years, have garnered both critical and commercial success, cementing his status as one of the genre’s all-time greats. Beyond music, Ice Cube has continued his influence in film and television.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Ice Cube “Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude” Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Thu Sep 04 Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY Fri Sep 05 CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD Mon Sep 08 State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA Wed Sep 10 VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL Thu Sep 11 Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL Sat Sep 13 Toyota Center – Houston, TX Sun Sep 14 Moody Center – Austin, TX Tue Sep 16 Ball Arena – Denver, CO Wed Sep 17 Maverik Center – Salt Lake City, UT Fri Sep 19 Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA Sat Sep 20 Pacific Coliseum – Vancouver, BC Mon Sep 22 Moda Center – Portland, OR Thu Sep 25 Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA Sat Sep 27 Viejas Arena – San Diego, CA Sun Sep 28 Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA Tue Sep 30 Desert Diamond Arena – Glendale, AZ Thu Oct 02 Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX Sat Oct 04 Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK Mon Oct 06 United Center – Chicago, IL Wed Oct 08 Rocket Arena – Cleveland, OH Thu Oct 09 Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.