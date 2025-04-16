Ice Cube Heading to Barclays Center on September 4

Ice Cube (photo via ScoreBig)

Brooklyn, get ready for a night of hip-hop history as Ice Cube brings his classic hits to the Barclays Center stage on September 4, 2025. The iconic rapper, producer and actor has been entertaining fans for decades, from his time with N.W.A. to his successful solo career. With anthems that defined the West Coast rap sound, Ice Cube continues to captivate audiences around the globe. This upcoming concert promises a high-energy setlist that spans his musical journey, giving fans an unforgettable experience in the heart of Brooklyn.

Tickets are on sale now for this must-see show. You can secure seats directly from the Barclays Center box office, ensuring you have an official source for your admission. However, you can also score great deals with no hidden fees by purchasing through ScoreBig. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to see one of hip-hop’s most influential figures deliver a performance that blends timeless classics with the energy of a modern live show.

Ice Cube’s impact on music, film and culture is undeniable, and his live sets reflect the same intensity that propelled him from the streets of Los Angeles to international stardom. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to his music, this concert is certain to bring the house down in Brooklyn, where the city’s vibrant hip-hop history will meet one of rap’s pioneering legends.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Ice Cube tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.