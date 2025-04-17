Ice Cube Set to Rock Austin at Moody Center on September 14

Ice Cube (photo via ScoreBig)

The Live Music Capital of the World will amp up the volume when Ice Cube takes over the Moody Center in Austin on September 14, 2025. Renowned as one of hip-hop’s most influential artists, Ice Cube’s dynamic live shows capture the essence of West Coast rap. Austin’s diverse music scene provides the perfect backdrop for a concert experience that fuses raw hip-hop energy with the city’s unbridled love for live performance.

If you want to be part of this special night, you can purchase tickets directly from the Moody Center box office. Alternatively, explore deals on ScoreBig, where you’ll find no hidden fees. As Ice Cube steps onto the stage, expect a career-spanning performance, from early classics that changed the face of rap to newer hits that keep his legacy alive and thriving.

With a prolific discography and influence that reaches far beyond music, Ice Cube remains a must-see act. His shows combine the authenticity of old-school rap with the polished production values of modern performances. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his sound, this is a night you won’t want to miss in Austin’s storied live music atmosphere.

