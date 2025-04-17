Ice Cube Takes the Stage in Baltimore on September 5

Ice Cube (photo via ScoreBig)

Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena will be buzzing on September 5, 2025, as Ice Cube arrives for a highly anticipated concert. Known worldwide for his groundbreaking role in shaping West Coast hip-hop, Ice Cube continues to showcase electrifying performances wherever he goes. Fans can expect to hear everything from ‘It Was a Good Day’ to other classic tracks that have defined his illustrious solo career.

Tickets for this show are officially on sale. You can head to the CFG Bank Arena box office to grab yours, or opt for the convenience and potential savings of purchasing through ScoreBig, where there are no hidden fees and deals for major events. Whether you’re from the Baltimore area or traveling in to catch this hip-hop icon live, now is the time to secure your seat for an evening of beats and lyrical mastery.

Beyond the music, Ice Cube’s diverse career spans acting, film production and entrepreneurship, reflecting his broad influence on popular culture. He has remained a voice of both entertainment and social commentary, inspiring generations of fans. Catch him in person to witness that signature intensity up close, and immerse yourself in a set that combines throwback favorites with modern hip-hop energy.

