Indigo Girls & Melissa Etheridge Rock Radio City This Fall

Indigo Girls (Photo: Bryan Ledgard - CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

The iconic folk-rock duo Indigo Girls will team up with Melissa Etheridge for an unforgettable concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York on September 10, 2025. Music lovers can expect a soulful blend of acoustic instrumentation, evocative lyrics, and powerhouse vocals that have defined these groundbreaking artists for decades. With a Grammy-winning catalog, the Indigo Girls have long been celebrated for their tight harmonies and thoughtful storytelling, while Etheridge’s rock anthems and passionate performances are known to bring crowds to their feet.

Fans can anticipate a setlist featuring hits like “Closer to Fine” and “Galileo,” plus the raw energy of Melissa Etheridge’s classics such as “Come to My Window” and “I’m the Only One.” In addition to beloved favorites, there may be some surprise collaborations on stage, offering a unique experience for those in attendance. Indigo Girls have always been committed to creating an inclusive and engaging live atmosphere, and Radio City Music Hall’s iconic setting provides the perfect backdrop for such a legendary pairing.

