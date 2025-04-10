J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Calls It Quits, New Festival to be Developed in Raleigh

Dreamville Fest crowd | Photo by Sam Shapiro via Dreamville Fest

Following a weekend with over 104,000 attendees, Dreamville festival has officially come to an end, however, Raleigh festivalgoers have a new event to look forward to.

J. Cole’s Dreamville festival took over Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park from April 5 to 6, featuring performances from R&B/hip-hop powerhouses like Lil Wayne with Hot Boys, 21 Savage, Erykah Badu, Tems, GloRilla, Ludacris, Keyshia Cole, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and more.

Tems | Photo by Drew Cigna via Dreamville Fest Ludacris | Photo by Brandon Todd via Dreamville Fest

J. Cole rounded-out the weekend with a career-spanning performance and brought Badu on stage to join him in performing “Too Deep for the Intro” — marking the first time the pair has ever performed together live.

J. Cole and Badu | Photo by Simon Chasalow via Dreamville Fest

This is Dreamville’s final year under the same moniker, however, a new festival is on the horizon, developed by event organizers to be held within Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park to help continue its legacy. Just last week, the City of Raleigh entered a multi-year partnership with the festival team.

J. Cole addressed the crowd during his set on stage, noting that “this festival will exist.”

“It might not have a Dreamville Festival name on it, but we will be back with this feel,” he said. “When you all out here, I don’t know if you all feel it, but to me, this feels like a cookout, a family reunion. There’s so much love with this.”

He went on to note that “I want to thank you all for making Dreamville Festival a massive success every year” and “we will be back, just in a newer form.”

More details regarding the new festival will be announced later this year.