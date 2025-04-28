Jensen McRae to Play Metro Chicago in October

Jensen McRae (Photo: Justin Higuchi from Los Angeles, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

On October 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., Jensen McRae will bring her soulful and introspective style to Metro Chicago. The singer-songwriter’s warm vocal tone and reflective lyrics have earned her a growing fan base and critical acclaim. Whether exploring themes of identity or weaving heartfelt narratives, McRae’s live performances are known to strike a chord with anyone who appreciates authenticity in music.

Metro Chicago has been a staple of the city’s music scene for decades, hosting an array of groundbreaking acts in its storied history. With its crisp sound system and cozy interior, Metro offers an up-close experience that transforms every show into an immersive musical journey. McRae’s introspective songs and effortless stage presence will be right at home in this legendary venue.

Tickets are available at the Metro Chicago box office for fans who prefer making an in-person purchase. Alternatively, you can skip the lines by heading to ScoreBig, where you’ll discover straightforward pricing and no hidden fees. If you’re looking to soak in a night of live music that blends R&B soul with folk storytelling, be sure to secure your seat early—McRae’s star continues to rise, and her shows are known to sell quickly.

