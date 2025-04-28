Jensen McRae to Serenade Atlanta This Fall

Singer-songwriter Jensen McRae will grace Atlanta’s Terminal West At King Plow Arts Center on October 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. Heralded for her poignant lyrics and soulful melodies, McRae has quickly captured the hearts of music lovers who appreciate her modern take on folk and R&B influences. This show promises an intimate night of storytelling through song, as McRae’s evocative voice takes center stage.

Terminal West At King Plow Arts Center is a fitting venue for such a performance, blending a contemporary urban feel with historical charm. Known for exceptional acoustics and a warm ambiance, Terminal West provides the perfect backdrop for McRae’s emotive repertoire. Whether you’ve been following her journey since her breakout tracks or are a newcomer looking to discover an emerging voice in contemporary music, this concert is poised to leave a lasting impression.

Tickets for this one-night-only engagement are on sale now. You can pick them up directly at the Terminal West box office, giving local fans an easy route to secure their spots. For those who prefer an online option without hidden charges, ScoreBig offers a transparent checkout process—ideal for ensuring you don’t miss out on a night of heartfelt performances. Mark your calendar for October 7 and experience an artist whose music resonates well beyond the stage.

