Jim Norton’s Candid Comedy Arrives in Los Angeles

Jim Norton at XM Studios in 2005 (photo by Galatz CC-by-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Stand-up veteran Jim Norton is bringing his no-holds-barred comedy to the Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles, California, on May 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. Known for his fearless humor and candid takes on controversial topics, Norton has been entertaining audiences for years through comedy specials, radio shows, and appearances on late-night television. Expect stories from his life, current events riffs, and plenty of crowd interaction, all delivered with his trademark frankness.

Tickets are now on sale via the Hollywood Improv’s box office, and fans can also lock in their seats through ScoreBig—your go-to source for tickets without hidden fees. Jim Norton’s brand of comedy may not be for the faint of heart, but those who appreciate honest, unfiltered stand-up won’t want to miss this show. Whether you’ve caught him on his popular SiriusXM radio programs or watched his Netflix specials, seeing Norton live offers a raw intimacy you can’t experience anywhere else.

The Hollywood Improv has a storied reputation, having hosted some of the most iconic comedians in the business. Its intimate setting puts fans up close with the performer, guaranteeing an evening where the laughs are as personal as they are uproarious. Reserve your spot now and get ready for Norton’s quick wit, spontaneous crowd work, and brutally funny anecdotes.

