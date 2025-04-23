Jin of BTS Wraps Up Tour at Newark’s Prudential Center

Jin at a BTS anniversary event in 2018. (Photo: Min Kyung bin for Dispatch CC-BY-3.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

The final leg of BTS member Jin’s first-ever and highly anticipated summer tour lands the in Newark at the Prudential Center for two shows on July 30 and July 31. This esteemed arena, often lauded for its top-notch acoustics and vibrant crowds, sets the stage for a truly memorable conclusion to Jin’s latest run of performances. Fans in the Tri-State area can expect his signature pop beats, crisp choreography and the contagious energy that has made him a household name.

Since exploding onto the scene, JIn has become a fixture on global charts, bringing a fresh sound that blends pop hooks with heartfelt lyrics. Each stop on his tour has dazzled audiences with vibrant staging and a mix of beloved classics and new creations. Now, as he wraps up in Newark, fans have a chance to see him at the height of his performance arc before he moves on to new projects.

Tickets for both Prudential Center concerts are available now, and fans can purchase them through the venue box office or ScoreBig, which offers a straightforward buying experience free from hidden fees. These two nights mark the end of a multi-city journey, so excitement is bound to be high.

For those who have yet to experience Jin’s live show, Newark is the perfect opportunity to join the celebration. For those returning, expect fresh surprises and a finale that resonates long after the lights go down on July 31.

Shop for tickets to see BTS member Jin on his solo tour in Newark:

