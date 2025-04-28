Joe Bonamassa Heads to Detroit Nov. 7

Detroit’s storied Fox Theatre will host the incomparable Joe Bonamassa on Nov. 7, 2025, giving Motor City music lovers a high-octane night of blues and rock. Bonamassa is widely regarded as one of the finest guitarists of his generation, known for his dynamic stage presence and skillful fretwork that melds contemporary blues with rock grit. This Detroit stop promises an immersive concert experience, showcasing hits from his extensive catalog and highlighting the soulful playing that has solidified his status among the blues elite.

Audiences can expect fan-favorite tracks along with new material, as Bonamassa continually evolves his sound while staying faithful to the timeless tradition of the blues. Each live performance is a testament to his devotion to the craft, often featuring extended solos that underline his remarkable artistry. With its deep musical roots, Detroit is the perfect place to witness Bonamassa’s hard-driving riffs and captivating showmanship.

Tickets for this performance are on sale now at the Fox Theatre box office and through ScoreBig, where fans can find seats at competitive prices without hidden fees. Whether you’ve followed Bonamassa for years or are new to his music, this show promises a memorable evening of top-tier musicianship and a dose of the Motor City’s legendary atmosphere.

