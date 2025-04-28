Joe Bonamassa in Montgomery Nov. 30

The Montgomery Performing Arts Centre will welcome blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa on Nov. 30, 2025, for a night of electrifying music in Alabama’s capital city. Bonamassa’s dedication to the blues has earned him a reputation as one of the hardest-working musicians in the industry, consistently delivering impactful studio releases and riveting live performances. In Montgomery, fans can expect to witness an artist at the height of his powers, weaving together soulful melodies and fierce solos.

Established as a go-to venue for top-tier entertainment, the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre is an ideal spot to experience Bonamassa’s immersive show. The state-of-the-art sound and seating ensure that every note rings clear, giving the audience a full appreciation of his technical prowess and emotional intensity. Over the course of the evening, listeners will likely hear a balanced mix of older hits and newer songs, reflecting Bonamassa’s commitment to both his roots and his ongoing artistic exploration.

Tickets for this event are currently on sale through the venue’s box office and on ScoreBig, renowned for providing tickets with no hidden fees. If you’re a fan of the blues, rock, or simply great live music, this is one show you don’t want to miss. Reserve your seat, and get ready to enjoy a performance that captures the very essence of modern blues-rock.

