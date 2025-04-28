Joe Bonamassa in Rockford Nov. 10

Joe Bonamassa (Photo by Dmileson, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Don’t miss Joe Bonamassa live at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Nov. 10, 2025, in Rockford, Ill. Praised for his blazing guitar work, Bonamassa has become an influential figure in blues-rock, earning accolades for his raw musical talent and dedication to preserving the heart of the blues. His performances often weave stories of the genre’s rich history with jaw-dropping displays of technical skill, backed by a band of top-tier musicians.

Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center, known for its ornate design and exceptional acoustics, is a fitting backdrop for Bonamassa’s dynamic set. Fans can anticipate an evening of greatest hits and maybe a few surprises, as he frequently reimagines classics and introduces fresh twists on familiar tunes. Whether you’re new to the blues or a longtime admirer, there’s no better way to appreciate Bonamassa’s unique blend of old-school blues tradition and modern rock intensity.

Tickets are on sale now through the venue’s box office or can be purchased via ScoreBig, where concertgoers enjoy transparent pricing and zero hidden fees. This event will be a hot ticket in northern Illinois, so be sure to secure your seats soon. With Bonamassa’s reputation for delivering riveting live shows, Rockford audiences are in for a can’t-miss night of music.

